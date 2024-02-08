Lee Valley Fire Update #6

Firefighters, helicopters and two heavy machinery
operators are continuing their efforts to bring the Lee
Valley fire under control.
The fire is burning in pine
forestry on steep terrain. It is not yet considered to be
contained, but it has not grown in size today and is still
estimated at 5 hectares. There is no reported damage to
property, aside from the forest itself.
All roadblocks
remain in place and people are asked to stay away so
emergency services are not delayed in moving in and out of
the area.
There will be a meeting for Lee Valley
residents at 1pm today in the Wanderers’ Clubrooms, Lord
Rutherford Road to update them on the situation and the
milestones that will need to be reached in order for the
evacuated households to return home.
In the meantime,
roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away
from the area so firefighters and vehicles can operate
safely. Drones must not be flown anywhere near the
fireground.
Fire and Emergency is also asking everyone
in the Nelson-Tasman area to be aware of the high fire
danger and to avoid any activities that could spark a fire.
People in rural areas should also have an evacuation plan in
case of
wildfire.
