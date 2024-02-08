Lee Valley Fire Update #6

Firefighters, helicopters and two heavy machinery operators are continuing their efforts to bring the Lee Valley fire under control.

The fire is burning in pine forestry on steep terrain. It is not yet considered to be contained, but it has not grown in size today and is still estimated at 5 hectares. There is no reported damage to property, aside from the forest itself.

All roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away so emergency services are not delayed in moving in and out of the area.

There will be a meeting for Lee Valley residents at 1pm today in the Wanderers’ Clubrooms, Lord Rutherford Road to update them on the situation and the milestones that will need to be reached in order for the evacuated households to return home.

In the meantime, roadblocks remain in place and people are asked to stay away from the area so firefighters and vehicles can operate safely. Drones must not be flown anywhere near the fireground.

Fire and Emergency is also asking everyone in the Nelson-Tasman area to be aware of the high fire danger and to avoid any activities that could spark a fire. People in rural areas should also have an evacuation plan in case of wildfire.

