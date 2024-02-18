Road Blocked, Arthur's Pass - Canterbury

Motorists are advised that West Coast Road (SH 73, Arthur’s Pass) is blocked following a crash.

It involved two vehicles and happened about 4:20pm near the Waimakariri River bridge.

Indication are that there are moderate to serious injuries.

The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to delay travel.

