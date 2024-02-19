Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Take 5 At The New Take 10 Pop-up In Courtenay Place

Monday, 19 February 2024, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

An organisation that provides a safe space and a friendly face for young people out on Friday and Saturday nights is extending its service from mid-February through to April.

Take 10, with the support of Wellington City Council, has been parking up their mobile unit on the corner of Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street on Friday and Saturday nights since 2019.

Run by the Vulnerable Support Charitable Trust (VSCT), volunteers engage with rangatahi to share water, lollies, play a game or two or just have a chat from 10pm to 3am on both weekend nights.

From this weekend there will be additional support with a pop-up Take 10 going into the unoccupied site at 47 Courtenay Place.

The pop-up will provide more kaitiaki presence during the busiest time of year – in late summer large events and festivals are coupled with an influx of students for the beginning of the academic year.

Kōrau Mātinitini | Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee Chair and Take 10 volunteer Councillor Teri O’Neill says the additional support will contribute to making our central city safer, more vibrant and welcoming for everyone.

“This second pop-up site is partly in response alongside the hospitality sector’s request for support and more kaitiaki presence around the bustling entertainment area.

“Take 10 has already proven to be a crucial part of our Pōneke Promise project, and having another resource like it in the middle of Courtenay Place will amplify the harm reduction mahi that joint agencies are already delivering in the area.”

Mayor Tory Whanau adds: “It’s so important to me that Wellington is a safe, welcoming and inclusive city. Having this resource on Courtenay Place goes a long way to making sure that young people are looked after when they need it.”

VCST Operations Manager Leigh Keown says the Take 10 team is excited they can continue to support late night safety in the central city, and look forward to welcoming regular and new Take 10 visitors.

“On an average night we hand out more than 2,000 cups of water, and between 10 and 20 people charge their phone which helps them find their group or get back to their accommodation without issue.

“It’s also a safe place to korero, and we often help a handful of young people get home safely through Uber or Snapper rides some nights.”

This second Take 10 site is part of a series of initiatives under the Courtenay Place precinct plan, aiming to reduce alcohol related harm in this area over the summer.

The plan developed in collaboration with stakeholders of Courtenay Place including businesses, residents and Police, sets out a vision and plan to make Courtenay Place a brighter, cleaner, safer and more attractive place to visit, stay and play.

This in turn is part of the Pōneke Promise, the Council’s joint commitment to safety in the central city.

