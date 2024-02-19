Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikari Valley Fire Update #3

Monday, 19 February 2024, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The fire at Waikari Valley jumped its containment line this afternoon, but more than 50 firefighters, with assistance from two helicopters, have been working successfully to contain it once again.

The 300-hectare fire remains active, fanned by high winds in the area today.

Incident Commander Des Irving thanked those impacted residents for their continued patience.

"It is never easy to leave your home at short notice like these people had to do last night, but safety is always the priority," he says.

"We are pleased with the progress made today and have allowed residents to return home but remain vigilant and prepared for another evacuation."

Due to high winds, only two helicopters with specialised equipment have been in operation today. Ground crews will monitor the fire through the night.

There have been no reported livestock losses, or any structures lost or damaged.

This will be the final media update on this fire today unless there is a major development, with the next update tomorrow morning.

