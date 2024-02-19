Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Bus Driver Toilets To Be Installed Across Wellington

Monday, 19 February 2024, 6:21 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

An update on new, purpose-built toilets for bus drivers will be presented to Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee on Thursday 22 February.

By June 2024, the facilities will be installed at seven stops across Wellington:

  • Stop 4128 at the Mairangi terminus,
  • Stop 5128 at the Wilton terminus,
  • Stop 4947 at the Highbury terminus,
  • Stop 7338 at the Lyall Bay terminus,
  • Stop 6937 at the Houghton Bay terminus,
  • Stop 5332 at the Karori Park terminus,
  • and Stop 7241 on Darlington Road, Miramar.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says Metlink will always advocate for the wellbeing and working conditions of its drivers.

“All bus drivers are entitled to the basics as they go about their workday, least of all an accessible toilet that’s pleasant to use,” says Cr Nash.

“The availability and standard of existing driver-only toilets has been an on-going issue, and I’m pleased it’s a problem we’re beginning to resolve.

“We’ll be working closely with our operators to ensure these new facilities are serviced on a regular basis to meet the needs of our drivers.

"This initiative is part of a wider push from council to proactively improve driver pay and conditions. It's also connected with a move towards greater public control and ownership of public transport, which we’ll be consulting on for the 2024 Long Term Plan."

The update comes after consultation with bus operators on the design of the new facilities, and work with Wellington City Council to transfer ownership of existing driver-only toilets to Greater Wellington at no cost.

Existing driver-only toilets are owned and maintained by Metlink, with cleaning and consumables provided by operators.

Members of the public and media are welcome to attend the 22 February Transport Committee meeting.

For more information visit: Greater Wellington — Transport Committee (gw.govt.nz)

