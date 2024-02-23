Southern Police Investigating Suspicious House Fire

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire that occurred early on Wednesday morning on Elswick Street in Waikaia.

Emergency services were called just after midnight.

Thankfully nobody was injured, but the house sustained extensive damage.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area leading up to or immediately after the fire. While we are following several lines of enquiry, it’s possible someone has seen or heard something that could assist our investigation.

We ask that they contact Police, by calling 105, or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking Update Report. Please reference the file number 240222/8704. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area and encourage the community to report suspicious behaviour to Police. Please call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

