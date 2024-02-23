Southern Police Investigating Suspicious House Fire

Police are investigating a suspicious house fire that
occurred early on Wednesday morning on Elswick Street in
Waikaia.
Emergency services were called just after
midnight.
Thankfully nobody was injured, but the house
sustained extensive damage.
Police want to speak to
anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area
leading up to or immediately after the fire. While we are
following several lines of enquiry, it’s possible someone
has seen or heard something that could assist our
investigation.
We ask that they contact Police, by
calling 105, or making a report online at
105.police.govt.nz, clicking Update Report. Please reference
the file number 240222/8704. Information can also be
provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
Police are carrying out reassurance patrols in
the area and encourage the community to report suspicious
behaviour to Police. Please call 111 if it’s happening
now, or 105 if it’s after the
fact.
