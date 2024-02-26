Paparoa Oakleigh Road Closed, Other SH1 Brynderwyn Detour Routes Open

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Director Regional Relationships Steve Mutton is assuring motorists and the Paparoa Oakleigh community that NZTA is working hard to support the Northland network following a logging truck rolling on Paparoa Oakleigh Road earlier today.

“The road is currently closed in both directions with recovery crews onsite now assessing the damage. While we don’t yet have a timeframe for reopening, we will let people know as soon as the road has been cleared to reopen.

“Today marks the first day of the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills closure and while this is not what we had hoped for, our teams have planned for any events like this on the detour routes and have been able to respond swiftly.

“In the meantime, light vehicles will need to detour via Waipu Cove Road and heavy trucks and HPMV’s must use State Highways 12 and 14 through Dargaville and on to Whangārei” says Steve Mutton.

Traffic management is currently managing the incident site and moving detour traffic onto SH12/14.

“It’s important that people drive to the conditions, it is raining so please slow down and take extra care as you adapt to taking a different route. People should also plan ahead and allow extra time to complete their journey.

“We thank all motorists for their co-operation on these detour routes as we begin the critical recovery and enabling works on the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills for the immediate to medium term” says Steve Mutton.

