Help Shape The Future Use Of Frankton’s Riverside Road Reserves

Monday, 26 February 2024, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

How would you like to use and enjoy Riverside Road Reserves in the future?

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is starting the process to develop a draft Reserve Management Plan (RMP) for the Riverside Road Reserves, public land located along the Kawarau River which backs on to Frankton’s residential area.

QLDC Community Services General Manager Kenneth Bailey encouraged the community, especially Frankton residents and users of the reserve areas, to join the conversation and provide their insights on how these areas should be used, managed and preserved now and for generations to come.

“We are keen to hear from all different groups and people across our community on what you love about these reserves, what you want to see made available on these sites now and in the future, and what you want protected or maintained,” said Mr Bailey.

“As Frankton grows, the way the people want to use reserves and open space may change so now’s the time to get involved in the process and let us know how we can best meet the current and future needs of residents and visitors.”

This area is popular with those who enjoy walking and biking the Twin Rivers Trail, part of the Queenstown Trail ‘Great Ride’ network, which connects the reserves while hugging one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most iconic and picturesque rivers. Also included in the scope of the plan is the Ivan Young reserve land which used to house the Zoological Gardens.

All the information on this project is now available on QLDC’s Let’s Talk website: letstalk.qldc.govt.nz including an online map to drop pins on and share ideas. These early thoughts provided by the community will help guide the development of the draft Reserve Management Plan and support a shared vision for how these reserves can be enjoyed by all.

A drop in engagement session, as part of the Summerdaze Picnic in the Park event, is planned for the 21 March at the Frankton Beach BBQ area, just off Lake Avenue in Frankton. Those interested are welcome to come along anytime between 3.00pm and 5.00pm to chat to Council’s Parks & Reserves staff in person and explore what it is they value most about the Riverside Road Reserves.

Early insights to help inform the draft Riverside Road Reserves RMP will close on 25 March 2025.

Community insights will then be reviewed and considered before a draft Reserve Management Plan is shared with the public for formal submissions in late 2024.

