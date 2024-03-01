Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Endometriosis New Zealand Kicks Off Awareness Month With A Call To "Live Well Together"

Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:44 am
Press Release: Endometriosis New Zealand

Today marks day one of International Endometriosis Awareness Month, observed annually in March. This is an important time for raising awareness about endometriosis and its impact on individuals worldwide as a condition that is estimated to affect more than 1 in 10 women, girls and those assigned female at birth.

'Our theme for the month is "Living Well Together" highlighting the significance of a collective commitment between patients, healthcare professionals, families, workplaces and wider community to come together at this time and ensure that those impacted by endometriosis receive the understanding and support they need to live their lives to the fullest.' – Tanya Cooke.

We have chosen this theme as it speaks to individuals living with endometriosis, letting them know they don't need to face the condition alone. It is also a call for everyone to show up for those struggling with endometriosis, all year round, not just in March.

"Endometriosis New Zealand has worked hard to deliver initiatives that will foster a stronger and more connected community and an Aotearoa where people with endometriosis are supported to live well." – Tanya Cooke.

Throughout the month there are numerous opportunities for individuals to get involved and support Endometriosis New Zealand's mission. Our key initiatives include:

Attending a Living Well Together Event: We are hosting community events throughout March right across New Zealand. We are showing up in 9 locations, joined by members of our clinical advisory committee, allied health professionals and brave individuals with lived experience: https://nzendo.org.nz/nzendo-events/. "Our aim is to help our attendees create meaningful connections through shared experiences" – Tanya Cooke.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Sharing stories of lived experience: allowing brave individuals the chance to show their reality of living with endometriosis https://nzendo.org.nz/march-awareness-month/

Host a High Tea: Businesses and individuals are hosting High Tea's around the country to bring their people together to learn more about endometriosis: https://host-a-high-tea-2024.raiselysite.com/

Taking on the 120 for the 120,000 Challenge. At least 120,000 girls, women and those assigned female at birth live with endometriosis in Aotearoa, New Zealand and this is the movement for them: https://the-120-challenge.raiselysite.com/

We will be campaigning throughout the month on the basics of endometriosis, understanding the signs and symptoms to support early diagnosis and managing the condition. Our incredible community will be supporting us to share how they live well with endometriosis based on their lived experience navigating the condition.

Endometriosis is a complex and commonly misunderstood condition. The symptoms of endometriosis can be debilitating and can significantly impact an individual's physical and mental wellbeing. Symptoms may include: period pain that affects daily life; pain during and/or after sex; pelvic, lower back and leg pain; bladder and/or bowel troubles; abnormal menstrual bleeding; sub-infertility or infertility; tiredness and low energy; immune system issues; PMS, low mood and depression.

You can learn more about endometriosis by getting involved in our awareness month initiatives or by heading our website https://nzendo.org.nz/ for more information and opportunities to join our mission.

If you are living with endometriosis and need help, we encourage you to access our free support services at https://nzendo.org.nz/helping-you/.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Endometriosis New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 