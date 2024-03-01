Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngaaruawaahia Art Centre Celebrates Permanent Home

Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

NGĀ ART and Waikato District Council are today celebrating the purchase of a permanent home for Ngaaruawaahia’s local art centre. The organisation has been leasing the property at 18 Herschel Street for several years since their previous location on Great South Road was deemed earthquake-prone in 2011 and had to be demolished.

The Herschel Street site has proven to be an ideal location for their classes and activities. The spacious property offers ample room for on-site parking, outdoor markets, exhibitions, shows, productions, and a variety of classes.

Several other sites were considered as possible locations for NGĀ ART, but none met the needs of the centre. So, when the property came on the market, Waikato District Council seized the opportunity to purchase the site, securing the centre’s continued operation for the community.

NGĀ ART host a range of activities for people of all ages, including children’s art and dance classes, Te Reo Maaori classes, adult and kaumatua art classes with the goal of enriching and uplifting the culture, creativity and well-being of Ngaaruawaahia.

“NGĀ ART are thrilled and relieved that, after 15 years of work with Waikato District Council and many contributing locals, we now have a permanent home to deliver our vision,” says the NGĀ ART centre manager, Laura Milward, “He honongaa auaha o ngaa iwi katoa - a culture of creativity woven for all. We look forward to serving our community in our permanent home.”

Council is delighted to see NGĀ ART finally find a perpetual residence too, with this being an important opportunity to support arts and culture in our district, says Mayor Jacqui Church.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It’s wonderful to see that promise realised, and to be able to assist NGĀ ART to continue providing their invaluable services to the people of Ngaaruawaahia and surrounding areas,” says Mayor Church.

“I had the opportunity to visit their centre, and the artwork on display is just beautiful. It’s fantastic to know that the building can remain in their care and see many more classes held and masterpieces created there.”

Council’s agreement to support the centre to find a permanent home was made in 2011. Funding was allocated from the Ngaaruawaahia Facilities Targeted Rate and the district strategic property budget.

Following the purchase, 18 Herschel Street will be entrusted to NGĀ ART, allowing the group to use, manage and care for the heritage scheduled building for the benefit of the community under a Deed of Trust.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 