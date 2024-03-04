Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police lay charges after vandalism in Wellington

Monday, 4 March 2024, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested three people who now face approximately 150 charges between them, following incidents in early January where vehicles and bus stops were damaged in Wellington’s northern suburbs.

Two men, aged 21 and 25, and a 19-year-old woman have been charged with intentional damage and are expected to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 7 March. The charges relate to damage done between 7 and 9 January that occurred across the suburbs of Woodridge, Newlands, Johnsonville, Ngaio, Crofton Downs, Khandallah, Wadestown, Churton Park, Northland, Karori, Wilton and Brooklyn, Sergeant Brittany Allan says.

“We want to sincerely thank the many members of the community who responded to our calls for information and video footage. The Johnsonville Community Policing Team were inundated with responses, and this allowed officers to make the arrests late last week.

“Behaviour like this has no place in our communities. People work hard and don’t need the inconvenience, upset or costs associated with this mindless damage.

“Without the community’s assistance, it may have taken us much longer to get to this result.”

Nobody else is being sought in relation to the offending, Sergeant Allan says.

Police would like to remind anyone who sees illegal or suspicious behaviour to please call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police are unable to comment further on the incident.

