Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Storm Before The Calm

Monday, 4 March 2024, 2:07 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 4th - Thursday 7th March
 

Today, a strong cold front has passed over the South Island and MetService is forecasting it will make its way north-eastwards over the North Island. The front is accompanied by strong northwesterly winds, heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms. Winds change to a strong southwesterly tomorrow, bringing showers and lowering temperatures. By the second half of the week, the weather starts to settle, and high pressure dominates over much of the country.

There are several Severe Weather Watches and Warnings associated with the front today. Wind and rain Watches are active for much of the lower and central North Island. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are in place for the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has also been issued for The Marlborough Sounds, western and southern areas of the North Island up to Waikato. As the front progresses northwards there is a chance of a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, a localised Red Warning, being issued in these areas. There is also a risk of Thunderstorms outside the watch area in Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Taupo from this afternoon.

MetService Meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt advises: “The thunderstorms carry the risk of heavy rain and localised downpours, with rainfall rates of 25 – 40 mm/h possible within the watch area. Surface and flash flooding is a risk with these amounts of rain in such a short timeframe. Strong winds with possibly damaging gusts between 90 – 100 km/h can also be expected in the vicinity of a thunderstorm.“

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

For the South Island, most Warnings and Watches associated with this front have now been lifted. Over the course of this morning, thunderstorms were observed about the Southern Alps and the Marlborough Sounds. Rainfall accumulations reached 67 mm in Milford Sound and up to 86 mm in western parts of the Marlborough Sounds. Gale force northwesterly winds were recorded about the Canterbury High Country with gusts up to 140 km/h in exposed places.

The strong northwesterly winds will generate heavy swells along the western coast on Tuesday morning. Swells of 4 to 6 metres are possible around the West Coast, Kapiti, and Taranaki coastlines.

Behind the front the wind changes to a strong, and cold, southwesterly, strongest about coastal Southland, Clutha and Dunedin where a Severe Wind Watch has been issued for Tuesday until 2pm. Temperatures are set to drop with an influx of cold air from the south. A Road Snowfall Warning has been issued for Crown Range Road, where snow flurries are possible overnight, but are unlikely to settle. In the lower South Island, daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the low teens on Tuesday, with Invercargill’s maximum at 11°C. “The combination of cool temperatures and strong winds can also lead to wind chill, making the perceived temperature even lower.” says Bergdolt.

On Wednesday the weather starts to settle with a ridge of high pressure moving in over the country, leading to the return of calmer weather for the second half of the week.

Please keep up to date with the most current information from MetService at www.metservice.com

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 