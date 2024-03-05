Arrests And Use Of Force In Hamilton Unlawful

The Independent Police Conduct Authority
has found that officers in Hamilton acted unlawfully in
arresting a man in a Hamilton carpark on 10 June
2022.
Three on-duty officers and one off-duty officer
used force to handcuff a man after arresting him for
obstructing them, while trying to carry out a vehicle check
in a Hamilton shopping centre carpark. The man’s partner
was also briefly arrested, as was a shop owner who came out
to film the incident. No-one was charged following the
arrests.
The Authority found that the officer who
stopped the car did so because he had profiled the man based
on his facial tattoos, not for a genuine purpose under the
Land Transport Act 1998. For this reason, the vehicle stop
was unlawful, as were the subsequent arrests and use of
force. Even if officers had lawfully arrested the man, the
force they used to do so was excessive.
Police have
advised that the officers have since undertaken appropriate
cultural competency and tactical communication
training.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.
But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”... More
Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More
Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More