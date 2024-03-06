Balclutha Bridge Inspection Work Starts Next Week, SH1, Clutha River

People who drive across the Clutha River/Mata-au via the Balclutha Bridge will face delays over five nights, starting next week, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

From Monday night, 11 March, bridge inspections mean traffic will be paused for up to 50 minutes from 7 pm through to 6 am the next day. People will be able to drive across at the top of each hour for the first 10-15 minutes, at a reduced speed of 30km/hour.

“The inspection work is anticipated to take five nights to complete,” says Michael Tannock, Senior Network Manager Otago and Southland for NZTA. “If maintenance work is required, the same closures for repairs will run into the following week, 18-22 March.”

The overnight times have been chosen to coincide with lower traffic volumes. Emergency vehicles will have access at short notice. Pedestrian access will be available during the work also.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience during the inspection week and potentially the following week for maintenance or preventative treatment work.

