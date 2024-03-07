Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kia Hiwa Rā! Māori Economic Development Fund Open For Applications

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 12:44 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council invites Kāpiti whānau, hapū, iwi, ngā mātāwaka and Māori businesses to apply to the Māori Economic Development Fund which is now open.

The contestable fund has $65,000 available this year for projects that align to the district’s Māori Economic Development Strategy and its priority themes of manaakitanga, kaitiakitanga or kotahitanga.

The Fund aims to support growing the wealth and prosperity of Kāpiti Māori and is open to those starting out or in growth mode.

Te Whakaminenga o Kāpiti chair André Baker says the Fund recognises the unique features of the Māori economy in ways that other funding opportunities do not.

“Te Ōhanga o Kāpiti - the local Māori economy has a historic relationship with international trade and remains an important and growing part of the Aotearoa landscape, and while it is integrated into the New Zealand economy there are features that make it different,” Mr Baker says.

“Things like whānau being the foundation of the Māori economy, applying their cultural values that guide our lives and mahi, and the relationship to Te Taiao (the natural world) are distinctive and crucial to the country’s economic success.

“This Fund acknowledges these factors and provides an opportunity for existing and emerging local Māori businesses to get some help on their journey towards improved economic well-being.

“We are not talking about a large pūtea of money but I am proud of our Council’s financial commitment to recognise our local Māori businesses if you have a great plan.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Kāpiti Island Nature Tours director and Kāpiti Business Hall of Fame member John Barrett says up and coming Māori businesses should put their best foot forward and apply.

“The Fund is an example of local government and iwi partnership and a great opportunity for Māori Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) or start-ups to get ideas off the ground or bring some robustness to a fledgling business,” Mr Barrett says.

“It’s tough in this environment for aspirants to find a helping hand and this is in that space. Prospective applicants should embrace the chance to be part of the growing Māori economy in our district – there is plenty of opportunity to contribute to the economy and environment.”

Mr Baker says some excellent Kāpiti businesses have been supported by the Fund over the years and the assessment panel looks forward to seeing what applications come through this time.

Applications to the Māori Economic Development Grants Fund close on 7 April.

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/maori-ed-grant to find criteria, apply or to book a short meeting with a member of the Kāpiti Coast District Council Iwi Partnership Team to discuss your application.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Supreme Court’s Collusion With Trump


This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. In the week preceding the Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses, a US Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees obligingly handed the former President a couple of huge victories. First, the Court helped Trump to run down the clock to the next election by postponing (until who-knows-when) the federal criminal trial that Trump is facing for trying to steal the 2020 election.
Next, the Supreme Court majority decision on Colorado’s attempt to exclude Trump from the presidential ballot has all but nullified the 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
More


 
 

Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 