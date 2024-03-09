Fatal Crash, State Highway 2, Poukawa

Police can confirm two people have died following a crash on State Highway 2, Poukawa earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash at 2:32pm.

Two people sadly died at the scene. A third person received critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

