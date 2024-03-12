Waitaki Fires Update #4

Today 10 fire crews (35 firefighters), supported by one
digger, continue to work on extinguishing a vegetation fire
at Nenthorne, near Middlemarch in Waitaki, Otago which
started in the early hours of Monday 11 March.
Two
crews monitored the fireground overnight and put out hot
spots.
No dwellings were lost in the fire, but a small
number of farm buildings were destroyed or damaged and crews
today are overhauling burnt buildings and felling dangerous
trees nearby.
Incident Controller Bobby Lamont says
there are deep underground fires yet to be extinguished
underneath several large stands of trees.
"Most
residents in the area who self-evacuated on the night of the
fire (10 March) have been allowed home," he says.
"One
resident is still unable to return home but we’re hoping
they should be able to later today."
Bobby Lamont says
Nenthorne, Ramrock and Butter and Egg Roads remain closed,
although it is expected they will be able to open later
today.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed over
the fireground at the second fire in Earthquakes near
Duntroon, Waitaki to Department of Conservation fire crews
to monitor and mop up.
Fire investigations are
underway at both
firegrounds.
