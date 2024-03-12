Waitaki Fires Update #4

Today 10 fire crews (35 firefighters), supported by one digger, continue to work on extinguishing a vegetation fire at Nenthorne, near Middlemarch in Waitaki, Otago which started in the early hours of Monday 11 March.

Two crews monitored the fireground overnight and put out hot spots.

No dwellings were lost in the fire, but a small number of farm buildings were destroyed or damaged and crews today are overhauling burnt buildings and felling dangerous trees nearby.

Incident Controller Bobby Lamont says there are deep underground fires yet to be extinguished underneath several large stands of trees.

"Most residents in the area who self-evacuated on the night of the fire (10 March) have been allowed home," he says.

"One resident is still unable to return home but we’re hoping they should be able to later today."

Bobby Lamont says Nenthorne, Ramrock and Butter and Egg Roads remain closed, although it is expected they will be able to open later today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed over the fireground at the second fire in Earthquakes near Duntroon, Waitaki to Department of Conservation fire crews to monitor and mop up.

Fire investigations are underway at both firegrounds.

