Salvage Operation Of Vessel Underway Near Red Mercury Island/Whakau

Waikato Regional Council’s maritime staff are heading out to a vessel that grounded near Red Mercury Island/Whakau last night.

The council was alerted this morning that an 8.5-metre vessel ran into trouble around 9pm last night. Coastguard rescued the people on board and who are now safe.

The current information is that the risk of fuel escaping the vessel is likely to be low. Should any escape it is likely to disperse quickly and not cause any environmental impact.

Salvage of the vessel has been organised by the vessel owner and insurance company and should be completed tonight.

The council’s maritime staff and Regional On Scene Commander will continue to monitor the situation.

