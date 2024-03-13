Toa Faneva Elected Te Rūnanga O Whaingaroa Board Chairperson

Toa Fanvea was elected chairperson of Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa.

He succeeds Mariameno Kapa-Kingi who has been the Chairperson since 2021.

Announcing the appointment, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Chief Executive, Bree Davis said Mr Faneva would bring “tremendous strategic leadership” to the role, which would be invaluable to Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa in delivering regional advancements and economic opportunities to the people of Whangaroa.

Mr Faneva was first elected to the Board in 2021.

“Toa’s sound experience and strong relationships within Te Taitokerau will help our rūnanga with its important focus on improving the competency of iwi services and the delivery to our people.” Ms Davis said.

Ms Robyn Tauroa was elected Deputy Chair.

