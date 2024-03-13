Update: Arrest Made In Raglan Homicide Investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson:

Police have arrested and charged a Waikato man with murder in relation to the

death of Cedric Maniapoto in Te Uku.

The 29-year-old is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow 14

March.

The investigation team has been working tirelessly to gather evidence in the

case and are pleased with the outcome so far.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are not ruling out further arrests.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a red coloured 1992 Toyota

Camry station wagon in the Te Mata, Te Uku and Raglan areas on the morning of

the 5 March.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or make a report online at

105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file

number 240305/1701.

