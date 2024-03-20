Police To Maintain A Presence Following Gang Funeral In West Auckland

Inspector Jason Edwards, Waitematā West Area Commander:

There have been no significant issues reported following today's gang funeral in Waitematā West, however Police will maintain a presence in the area in the hours to come.

Officers have been monitoring the large number of gang members attending the funeral, but in general, we are relatively pleased with the behaviour of those involved.

Apart from some minor disruption at intersections, there were no incidents of note that required Police intervention.

Police will continue to monitor the situation in the hours to come and respond to any incidents that may arise.

We continue to urge those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts others at risk.

We have no tolerance for intimidating and anti-social behaviour and we urge anyone who witnesses illegal behaviour happening now or is feeling unsafe to please call 111 immediately.

Police will continue to gather footage and information as it becomes available and the public is encouraged to assist by reporting or sending in their own footage of the group causing concern via our 105 services online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling Police on 105.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

