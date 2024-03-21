Two People Charged With Murder Of Damon O'Rourke

Two people have been charged with the murder of Palmerston North man Damon O’Rourke in January.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday 20 January to reports of a man having been shot.

Mr. O’Rourke, 35, was taken to hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.

A 19-year-old man appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday (20 March) charged with murder. He is scheduled to reappear in Palmerston North High Court on 12 April.

A second man, a 21-year-old, will appear in Palmerston North District Court today (21 March), charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As the matter is before the Court, no further information is available, however I would like to acknowledge Damon’s family. This has been an incredibly difficult time for them and I know they will be relieved and grateful that those responsible for Damon’s death have been located and are being held to account.

