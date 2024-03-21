Planned Night Works Around The Auckland Port, SH1 And SH16
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 3:33 pm Press Release: NZTA
Planned night works will begin around the Auckland Port
area on State Highway 1 (SH1) and State Highway 16 (SH16)
from this Sunday 24 March, between 10pm and 5am.
Full
closures at night will be required while crews carry out
paving, excavation and installation work as part of a
nationwide project called the Commercial
Vehicle Safety Programme (formally known as Weigh
Right), which is developing an integrated network of number
plate recognition cameras, weigh-in-motion scales and safety
centres covering strategic routes across New Zealand. It
supports the design of a safe and productive land transport
system and creates a level playing field for the heavy
vehicle industry.
Weigh-in-motion technology for heavy
vehicles will be installed at five sites in the Port area.
This work is expected to take approximately 5 months and
will include periodic overnight closures.
To set up
the closure safely, crews may need to put ramp closures and
lane restrictions in place before the advertised closure
times. Drivers are urged to plan for delays to their journey
at these
times.
