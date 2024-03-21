Planned Night Works Around The Auckland Port, SH1 And SH16

Planned night works will begin around the Auckland Port area on State Highway 1 (SH1) and State Highway 16 (SH16) from this Sunday 24 March, between 10pm and 5am.

Full closures at night will be required while crews carry out paving, excavation and installation work as part of a nationwide project called the Commercial Vehicle Safety Programme (formally known as Weigh Right), which is developing an integrated network of number plate recognition cameras, weigh-in-motion scales and safety centres covering strategic routes across New Zealand. It supports the design of a safe and productive land transport system and creates a level playing field for the heavy vehicle industry.

Weigh-in-motion technology for heavy vehicles will be installed at five sites in the Port area. This work is expected to take approximately 5 months and will include periodic overnight closures.

To set up the closure safely, crews may need to put ramp closures and lane restrictions in place before the advertised closure times. Drivers are urged to plan for delays to their journey at these times.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

