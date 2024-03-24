Prepare to enhance your safety and success this Roar

The Game Animal Council is emphasising the importance of good preparation ahead of this year’ Roar.

“As a hunter, the Roar is an exciting time. However, it also represents the busiest period on the hunting calendar meaning there is an increased risk of accidents,” says Game Animal Council General Manager Tim Gale.

“Hunters can significantly reduce their risk if they undertake the right planning and preparation for their hunts, including carrying the right clothing and equipment, checking the forecast, taking a personal locator beacon and leaving detailed intentions with friends or family,”

Once out on the hill your safety and the safety of other hunters also relies on making good decisions.

“Ensure you know your limits and are aware of the limits of those in your party, be mindful of changing weather conditions and river levels as well as the physical impact of heat or cold.”

“Make a plan for where you will hunt, share that with others in your party and any other hunters you may come across. This not only helps everyone stay safe but also means you don’t impact each other’s hunting,” says Gale.

Gale suggests integrating the Better Hunting hunter education programme into your Roar preparations.

“Better Hunting provides free online training on the fundamentals of hunting and hunter safety in New Zealand and has been developed to supplement existing practical training, such as NZDA’s HUNTS courses.”

“Better Hunting can update your knowledge on aspects of hunter safety from hunt planning and what gear to take, to river safety, survival instruction, navigation and first aid,” says Gale. “Various modules can also support you to be more successful by improving your hunting situational awareness and helping you assess the age of red and sika stags in the field.”

“Taking the right precautions with regards to firearms is critical anytime you are hunting. Better Hunting includes modules on firearm safety, hunting with others, storage and transportation, and improving your shooting technique and accuracy.”

The Better Hunting platform includes 29 individual training modules and other useful resources for hunters such as a hunt planner, intentions form and multi-map tool. Just visit betterhunting.nz and access them all for free.

The NZ Game Animal Council is a statutory organisation responsible for the sustainable management of game animals and hunting for recreation, communities, commerce and conservation.

