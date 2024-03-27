Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Karaka Gas Leak Resolved

Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 5:56 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

March 26

Residents in the vicinity of Hingaia Peninsula School in Karaka, Auckland, are once again free to open their windows and doors and go outside as a gas leak in the area has been shut down.

Firefighters finished working at the scene about 11.15pm after Vector's Emergency Response Team shut down the gas main.

Hingaia Road has reopened.

Three fire trucks and two Fire and Emergency support units attended the incident, which occurred after a tunnelling machine stuck the gas main earlier this evening.

