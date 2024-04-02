Police Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Crash On State Highway 8, Pukaki

As an investigation into a fatal crash on State Highway 8 at Pukaki on 30

March continues, Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to

contact us.

The crash occurred at around 1.30pm on Saturday and involved two cars and a

motorcycle.

Three people were initially confirmed deceased at the scene and a fourth

person has subsequently passed away in hospital.

Officers have spoken to a number of people who were present at the scene

following the crash, but we would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed

the crash, in order to build a complete picture of what occurred.

If you can help, please call Police on 105 or make a report online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 240331/4655.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

