Police Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Crash On State Highway 8, Pukaki
As an investigation into a fatal crash on State Highway 8
at Pukaki on 30
March continues, Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to
contact us.
The
crash occurred at around 1.30pm on Saturday and involved two
cars and a
motorcycle.
Three people were initially
confirmed deceased at the scene and a fourth
person has subsequently passed away in hospital.
Officers have
spoken to a number of people who were present at the
scene
following the crash, but we would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed
the crash, in order to build a complete picture of what occurred.
If you can help,
please call Police on 105 or make a report online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 240331/4655.