Police Appeal For Witnesses To Fatal Crash On State Highway 8, Pukaki

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 5:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

As an investigation into a fatal crash on State Highway 8 at Pukaki on 30
March continues, Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to
contact us.

The crash occurred at around 1.30pm on Saturday and involved two cars and a
motorcycle.

Three people were initially confirmed deceased at the scene and a fourth
person has subsequently passed away in hospital.

Officers have spoken to a number of people who were present at the scene
following the crash, but we would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed
the crash, in order to build a complete picture of what occurred.

If you can help, please call Police on 105 or make a report online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 240331/4655.

