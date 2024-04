Road Closed, Sh 25, Hauraki - Waikato

01 April A vehicle crash at the intersection of Campbell Road and State Highway 25 in

Pipiroa, Hauraki has closed the road.

It happened about 8:10pm and involved two cars and a power pole.

Fortunately there are only minor injuries and occupants are out of the cars.

However, there are power lines across the road and Police expect the road to

be closed at the intersection for several hours while the lines and vehicles

are cleared.

Diversions are in place off the highway at Ngataipua Road and Hauraki Road.



