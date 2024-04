Serious Crash: Great North Road - Auckland City

Part of Great North Road in Point Chevalier is closed as Police respond to a serious crash involving a car and pedestrian.

One person has suffered critical injuries following the incident about 5.35pm. It occurred between Point Chevalier Road and Huia Road.

The road will remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

