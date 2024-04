Fatal Crash, Mount Richmond Forest Park, Nelson

Police can confirm two people have died following a serious crash on an off-roading track in Mount Richmond Forest Park, Nelson, last night.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash around 11pm.

Sadly, two people died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their friends and family during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media