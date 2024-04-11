SH6 closes from Ross south to Franz Josef 5 pm

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has closed a further stretch of SH6 north of Franz Josef tonight from Ross township.

The highway south of Franz Josef has been closed all day and last night to Haast.

“The tail end of the front has moved north up the West Coast this afternoon with heavy rain through the Whataroa and HariHari area,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

“We are starting to see impacts on the road south of Ross. There is a slip on Mt Hercules, surface flooding throughout, and we are starting to get trees down with the strong winds. The highway south of Ross to Franz Josef was closed before 5 pm to keep people safe in these weather conditions.”

SH6 south from Ross to Franz Josef will be updated tomorrow morning at 10 am.

