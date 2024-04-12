Fatal Water Incident, Manu Bay

Police can confirm one person has died following a water related incident at Manu Bay last night.

Emergency services were called at 6:24pm to a group of people in the water requiring assistance.

Four people made it out of the water, with one person initially unaccounted for.

Coastguard assisted Police and the person was located a short time later on the rocks, urgent medical treatment was provided.

Sadly, despite the best efforts to resuscitate the person, they died at the scene a short time later.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

