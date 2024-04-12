Tauranga Moana To Host Iwi Chairs Forum

Tauranga Moana to Host the next National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Ngāti Ranginui is proud to announce that it will be hosting the National Iwi Chairs Forum from the 1st to the 3rd of May 2024, in Tauranga Moana. This significant gathering will bring together iwi leaders from across Aotearoa to deliberate on pivotal issues affecting Māori and the wider nation.

The theme for this year's forum, underscored by the Whakataukī, "Ahakoa uhi uhi ngā ngaru, Ka whakaea anō te toka a Tirikawa" (Irrespective of the waves that crash continuously, Tirikawa rock remains resolute and prominent), reflects the steadfastness and resilience required in the face of ongoing political challenges impacting Māori communities. This proverbial saying eloquently encapsulates the spirit with which our people will engage in discussions and decision-making processes at the forum.

Ngāti Ranginui Chairperson, Charlie Rahiri, remarked, "This forum is a testament to our collective resilience and unity. It serves not only as a meeting place for our leaders but as a beacon of hope and strength for our people, especially as we draw inspiration from our ancestors who stood firm at Pukehinahina. Their legacy empowers us to navigate through contemporary challenges with dignity and determination.

"The timing of the forum is especially poignant, as it aligns closely with the 160-year commemoration of the Battle of Pukehinahina (Gate Pā), a pivotal event in New Zealand's history. Chairperson Rahiri added, "The commemoration of Pukehinahina serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices of our tupuna. It inspires us to stand strong in the face of adversity, honoring their legacy through our actions and deliberations at this forum."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

During the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a range of topics including environmental and climate, economic development, health, te tiriti and the preservation of te reo and tīkanga Māori. The forum will also serve as a platform to celebrate our successes, share knowledge and strategies, and forge stronger ties among iwi."Together, in the spirit of kotahitanga, we will confront the pressing issues of our time, ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our people and all Aotearoa for generations to come," concluded Rahiri.

Ngāti Ranginui is honored to welcome our fellow iwi leaders to Tauranga Moana for what promises to be a memorable and impactful forum. Together, we will navigate the waves of change with the same resilience and prominence as te toka a Tirikawa, steadfast in our commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our people.

© Scoop Media

