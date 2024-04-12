Westland Emergency Management Operations Centre Demobilisation

The Westland Emergency Management Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has demobilised as of 1300hrs. The worst of the weather has now past and so the focus now turns to supporting the parts of our community most impacted.

“It was a relief this morning to see the weather easing and know we had avoided any major evacuation’s” says Te Aroha Cook, West Coast Emergency Management Group Controller. “We have however had significant impacts from this event across the district and have communities that remain without power, roads are closed, and a small number of people were evacuated near Harihari.”

Mayor Helen Lash wants to thank the many people who have supported the Westland District during this event. “I feel immensely proud of this region and the Civil Defence response,” said Lash. “Our communities have been amazing supporting their own by welfare and communications. Partner agencies have gone above and beyond and our civil defence teams have worked tirelessly.”

“We cannot run the EOC and the response without our dedicated volunteers, who willingly drop everything to lend their support. I want to recognise the contribution that they make; be they staff from our local Council, staff from Councils and Emergency Management personnel from outside of the district, first responders, and or local community volunteers. They are highly skilled, dedicated and work tirelessly during and after the response to keep our wider community safe and well informed.”

“Westland, like the wider West Coast is geographically unique and covers a very long distance, so while these weather events can be quite localised, if you haven’t been impacted by the weather, it doesn’t mean that elsewhere in the district isn’t, so please, please have some empathy for those who have been impacted by the weather and may have a mess to clean up today,” says Mayor Lash.

The State Highway between Haast and Ross was closed overnight and roading crews worked hard to clear landslide debris Friday. The only section of the highway that remains closed is between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier. An update on this road will be provided at midday on Monday 15 April, at the latest.

Locally, Jacksons River Road is still closed due to trees down and scouring.

Areas south of Hannahs Clearing, including Arawhata, Jackson Bay and Neils Beach are currently without power due to the loss of three power poles. Linesmen are currently onsite with more arriving from Cromwell. It is likely that the power will not be reinstated until Sunday, depending on the tides and weather.

Please follow all advice of officials as work to restore the roading network and the power to South Westland continues.

“We want to thank the community for following our advice, we urge people to stay up-to-date with us for the latest information on how to be prepared because as we know we get weather on the Coast “anything can happen, anytime.” says Te Aroha Cook.

