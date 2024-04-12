Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Last Weather Event Update - ORC

Friday, 12 April 2024, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

ORC’s Manager Science, Tom Dyer:

Rain warnings for Otago have now been lifted and the wet weather has now passed.

People should remain cautious especially around the Clutha River and Pomahaka as flood waters make their way down the catchment over the next few days and the rivers continue to rise. Flows will be well within the capacity of the floodbanked parts of the Lower Clutha Flood Protection and Drainage Scheme.

Many other rivers in Otago reached high levels, but most are now receding.

ORC staff remain on call and will continue to monitor Otago rivers over the weekend. 

