Lower Fire Risk Across Mid-South Canterbury Prompts Fire Season Changes

All fire zones in Mid-South Canterbury which are currently in a restricted fire season will move to an open fire season, and all those in a prohibited fire season will move to a restricted fire season from 5am Tuesday 16 April, until further notice.

Inland high-country areas will all move from a prohibited fire season to a restricted season. This means no open-air fires can be legally lit unless a fire permit has been applied for and approved by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

In addition, the coastal and foothills of Mid-South Canterbury all move from a restricted to an open fire season from 8am Tuesday 16 April.

Announcing the fire season changes, Senior Advisor Risk Reduction Don Geddes says significant rainfall over the previous week has reduced the fire risk and, as we are now well into autumn, there is little likelihood of the risk escalating again.

"While the fire risk has reduced, people still need to be mindful when lighting any fires outdoors with a permit," he says.

"It is important people are aware they still must have the necessary permissions and ensure any fires are kept well controlled and safe.

"Always visit checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds."

As colder weather approaches, now is the time to follow simple fire safety tips to help keep you safe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

