Bus Fares For Children And Young People Are Changing

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 8:43 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A reduction in government funding will see CityLink and BusLink fares for Northland’s children and young people change from 01 May 2024.

Northland Regional Council member Joe Carr, who chairs Northland’s Regional Transport Committee, says currently children under 12 travel free and young people aged 12-24 travel for half price on all ‘Link’ bus services.

"From Wednesday 01 May, on Whangārei CityLink services, infants under four years will continue to ride for free as they have always done, children five to 18 years will go back to paying $1 and adults 18 years and over will go back to paying $2."

Councillor Carr says the easiest way to pay on Whangārei CityLink buses is with a Bee Card. "You can get one of these online at https://beecard.co.nz/ or come to Whangarei’s Rose Street bus office."

"If your tamariki use a Bee Card, remember it may need topping up before the changes on 01 May."

Meanwhile, Councillor Carr says fares vary on BusLink services around the region.

"Please see individual operators for details or visit buslink.co.nz Contact details for Transport staff are available there for passengers with questions."

Meanwhile, he says it’s important to note that Community Service Card holders and SuperGold Card holders are not affected by the changes.

