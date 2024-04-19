New Harbourmaster For Hawke's Bay

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed Adrian Wright as the Hawke’s Bay Harbourmaster.

Mr Wright brings 14 years of international experience in vessel operations, safety management systems, audits/inspections, maritime law, and maritime safety and has specialised training in oil, chemical, and liquefied gas tanker operations.

Mr Wright has been with the Regional Council as Deputy Harbourmaster since late 2022.

Regional Council Group Manager Policy & Regulation Katrina Brunton says his wealth of expertise and local knowledge made him the right fit to tackle upcoming priorities for the Harbourmaster's office.

Adrian Wright, Hawke's Bay Harbourmaster (Photo supplied)

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr Wright as our new Harbourmaster. The Harbourmaster plays a crucial part in ensuring maritime safety in the region and works closely with Maritime NZ, Napier Port, the region's district and city councils, and government organisations."

“Mr Wright’s exceptional experience and passion for maritime safety and innovation make him the perfect fit for this pivotal role.”

Mr Wright officially started as Harbourmaster on 11 April 2024 and takes over from Martin Moore who recently retired after being in the role since 2016.

