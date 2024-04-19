Lower Hutt Sets Ambitious Planting Target Through Mouri Tupu

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry today formally launched Mouri Tupu - Planting for the Future, and he is calling on the community to pick up a spade and join in.

Mouri Tupu is a community campaign to plant 114,000 native trees and plants and inspire citizens to get out planting and help reach the target.

It will deliver the Mayor’s 2022 campaign pledge to plant one native tree or plant for every citizen of Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt.

To date more than 40,000 natives have been planted across Lower Hutt since October 2022, by Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington and other partners, and community organisations.

"Trees are our environment’s lungs, and by doing more planting we can mitigate our city emissions and enhance our places and spaces. This ambitious city goal can only be achieved by all of us working together.

"By planting these trees and other plants, we will leave a greener legacy for our tamariki and mokopuna and will help teach the value of protecting and enhancing our environment," he said at a community planting event at East Harbour Kindergarten on Friday.

Mouri Tupu roughly translates to recognising that everything has the potential to grow and thrive, powered by the energy that flows through all things, and sustained by our interaction and care of it.

"This is why we are committed to ensuring a community in which everyone thrives; and we can only thrive if we look after our environment," said the Mayor.

Hutt City Council has provided more than 20,000 plants to community groups in this triennium and has committed to increasing its own planting on Council land. A community planting event will be held in Korounui Stokes Valley at Delaney Park on Saturday 6 July.

The Council is encouraging the community to share their planting projects, which they can pin on an interactive map of the city. The campaign progress will be updated regularly on Council’s website and social media channels.

"We have lots of great local groups who volunteer their time planting, and we are rolling up our sleeves to join them," said Mayor Barry.

"I would love to see the wider community join us in making Lower Hutt a greener city."

Share your planting and win - we have prizes up for grabs for people who share their planting pictures with us via social media or directly through mouritupu@huttcity.govt.nz

The campaign includes native trees, shrubs and grasses planted by Hutt City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, Forest & Bird, and many community organisations.

