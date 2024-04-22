Honouring Tradition - Anzac Day Services Happening Around Tauranga

We will remember them. Photo credit: Katie Cox

As Anzac Day approaches, the community is preparing to honour the memory of those who served and sacrificed for our nation.

Anzac Day, which falls on 25 April each year, is a day of remembrance and reflection, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who served in all conflicts and our current service people.

Anzac Day holds a significant place in the hearts of all New Zealanders, and Tauranga City Council is dedicated to ensuring the continuation of this important tradition.

This year Tauranga City Council, Returned Service Associations, and community groups delivering the services are focused on engaging younger generations and helping them understand the significance of Anzac Day in our nation's history.

Nelita Byrne, Venues & Events Manager, Tauranga City Council, emphasised the importance of continuing to hold Anzac Day services, stating, "Anzac Day is a time for us all to pause and reflect on the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. We must continue to honour their memory and ensure the spirit of ANZAC lives on for future generations in our community.”

Tauranga City Council recognises the importance of involving the community in commemorating Anzac Day and coming together to not only honour the memory of our servicemen and women but also strengthen the bonds within our community.

The Anzac Day commemorations in Tauranga will be held across several sites and include traditional services such as dawn parades, wreath-laying ceremonies, memorial services, and a dedicated marae service.

These events provide an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance and gratitude.

Tauranga City Council encourages the community to participate in Anzac Day commemorations and to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. By honouring the past, we ensure that the legacy of ANZAC continues to inspire and unite us as a nation.

For more information on Anzac Day events in Tauranga, please visit Tauranga City Council's website.

