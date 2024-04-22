Supercars Zoom Across The Finishing Line

Supercars make their way down Spa Road, Taupō as part of the Track to Town event last Thursday afternoon. Photo / TDC

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Taupō to be part of the first ever ITM Taupō Super400 leg of the Repco Supercars Championship.

With over 67,000 attending racing over the three days from Friday 19 April to Sunday 21 April, the event was a huge success. Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas is grateful for the support of everyone involved.

“Everywhere was buzzing with excitement, and I was pleased to meet so many people who spoke highly of our district. I’m sure they go home with magical memories. It speaks volumes for our locals who welcomed them with open arms.

“The racing itself did not disappoint with plenty of high-speed action throughout the weekend. We can’t wait to welcome the event back again next year.”

Taupō District’s vibrant culture provided inspiring community events and left a legacy for local and international visitors. Artist Delani Brown designed the Supercars trophies and volunteer shirts, and local hapū performed a pōwhiri welcoming drivers to the rohe.

The scene was set on Thursday when locals and visitors alike lined the streets of Taupō to see the Supercars drive into town and park up at Te Ātea, Tapuaeharuru Reserve on Taupō's lakefront.

“This was a great way to kick off the weekend and it was great to see so many fans in town checking out the cars and meeting the drivers,” Mr Trewavas said.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said it was an incredible weekend for Supercars.

“The whole event has been a success because of the incredible support of our fans here in New Zealand, and those who made the journey to Taupō for this weekend’s momentous event.”

Six60 performed to a sell-out crowd and campgrounds, motels and hotels in the district and further afield were filled with fans ready to soak up the action.

Supercars was about more than racing, with drivers helping Greening Taupō plant trees on Earth Day today to round off an incredible weekend. Mr Trewavas recognised the economic impact and the excitement on the race track was matched off it, with the district full of visitors.

“Local businesses, people, the staff and volunteers all did a superb job and Supercars brought everything they had. It was truly a special time and I can’t wait for next year’s event.”

The ITM Taupō Super400 will return in 2025.

