Planned Tramways Union Meeting, 16 May: Metlink Advises Passengers There May Be Some Off-peak Disruption To Bus Services

Metlink advises passengers there may be some off-peak disruption to bus services between 10am-1pm on Thursday 16 May, as drivers attend their regular Tramways Union meeting.

Affected routes may include: 1, 7, 17, 19, 23, 24, 25, 27, and 29.

Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead using the latest travel information on the Metlink app or website, and look out for service alerts for their usual routes.

Metlink supports all union members attending their respective meetings.

