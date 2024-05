SH1 Blocked Following Train Incident, Ohau - Central

State Highway one is blocked following an incident involving a train near Mcleavey Road, Ohau, Horowhenua.

Emergency services responded around 5:10pm.

The road is expected to remain closed over the next few hours and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Diversions are in place at State Highway 57 and Muhunoa East Road.

