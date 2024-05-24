Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Southland Power Trust Exits SGLP Joint Venture To Focus On Core Local Assets

Friday, 24 May 2024, 9:13 am
Press Release: SEPSCT

The Southland Power Trust (SEPSCT) today announced that wholly-owned subsidiary The Power Company Limited (TPCL) is exiting its interest in Southern Generation Limited Partnership (SGLP).

SGLP was created in 2015 as a joint venture between TPCL (25%), Electricity Invercargill Limited (EIL) (25%) and Pioneer Energy Limited (50%). Over the past decade, SGLP acquired and successfully developed a portfolio of renewable generation assets including a wind farm in Southland, one in Otago, and several hydro generation schemes in the North and South Islands.

In making the announcement, SEPSCT Chair, Carl Findlater said the decision to sell aligned with SEPSCT’s commitment to focus on core assets that ensure Southland’s electricity network remains safe, efficient, and reliable.

“The SGLP joint venture has been a successful investment but is a non-strategic asset for SEPSCT. Exiting this interest ensures the Trust is well-positioned to support increasing demand for electrification of the Southland and Otago economies. It also enables the Trust to pursue opportunities to consolidate ownership and management of local electricity networks, ensuring ownership remains in local hands for the benefit of local consumers,” he said.

Pioneer Energy Limited will acquire both TPCL and EIL’s shareholding in SGLP.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from SEPSCT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 