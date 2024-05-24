Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Stolen Plates Not Stopping Police With Two Arrests Overnight

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Two people have been arrested overnight after allegedly interfering with vehicles in New Lynn.

Police received a call regarding two people allegedly removing number plates from a vehicle yard on Stock Street around 3am.

Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant says the informant provided good information to Police, including a description and registration of the vehicle they left the area in.

“The Police Eagle helicopter responded and were able to direct our ground staff to the vehicle’s location, where it eventually came to a stop in Māngere.

“Enquiries confirmed the vehicle was stolen and two people were arrested without incident,” Inspector Farrant says.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found several other number plates, which are also alleged to have been stolen.

The 26-year-old man is facing charges relating to the unlawful takes of a motor vehicle, as well as sperate charges for shoplifting offences, and will appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested and charges are currently being considered.

“We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community,” Inspector Farrant says.

“I would like to acknowledge those who observed the offending occurring and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond.”

