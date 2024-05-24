Celebrate Arbor Day 2024 At Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park

(Photo-Supplied)

Arbor Day 2024 is just around the corner, and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park is preparing for a busy weekend. This year marks the 20th anniversary of planting and restoration at the park, a milestone representing years of dedication.

Arbor Day at Waiwhakareke will take place over the course of three days this year. Thursday 30 May - Saturday 1 June, with Thursday and Friday seeing large numbers of school and corporate groups attending. Saturday 1 June is a community planting day, open to all. Hamilton residents are encouraged to come along and participate.

The big goal this year is to have 20,000 native plants in the ground in honour of the 20th anniversary.

Ruud Kleinpaste (Photo-Supplied)

Special guest Ruud Kleinpaste (pictured), the 'Bug Man,' will host all three days of planting. Kleinpaste is a Dutch-New Zealand naturalist and host of the Animal Planet series, 'Buggin' with Ruud'. An active advocate for the insect world and ecosystem restoration, Ruud Kleinpaste will bring some buggy buddies to celebrate the Arbor Day planting.

"We're very excited for Ruud to join us this Arbor Day," said Cheridan Mathers, Te Kaaroro Curator - Natives & Waiwhakareke. "Arbor Day's community planting is a great opportunity for everyone to come together to do their bit, learn why restoring native plants is so important and have fun doing it."

In addition to the VIP special guest, Saturday will also feature an opening ceremony with Mayor Paula Southgate and Professor Bruce Clarkson. All participants in the planting event on Saturday will also receive a 50% discount at the onsite food truck 'Unique Food Geeks', which specializes in sourcing local, sustainable ingredients.

