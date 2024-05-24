Public Invited To Have Their Say On Coastal Reserves, Parks, And Beaches

Wellington City Council is developing a new Coastal Reserves Management Plan, and the public are invited to have their say on how we look after this taonga.

Input from the public will help create an integrated coastal reserves management plan, replacing the existing South Coast Management Plan 2002, and providing direction for the management, protection, and enhancement of Wellington’s coastal reserves, parks, and beaches.

Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says the scope of the plan is proposed to cover the majority of Wellington city’s urban coastline.

“Our entire coast is a taonga and a special sanctuary where we connect with nature and each other. It is critical that we have a plan in place for its future which balances leisure, access, climate adaptation and recreation with environmentally sustainable outcomes.

“This is especially important as we see the need avoid pollution of our beaches, to protect native birds like the kōrora and see the native grasses of our dunes thriving.

“This work also aligns with our city vision – Pōneke the creative capital where people and nature thrive.

“To allow people and nature to thrive we need to understand the needs and priorities of Wellingtonians, we want to know how they use, enjoy, and care for our coastal reserves, parks, and beaches.

“We’re keen to hear a wide range of community views and ideas about coastal and ocean recreation, coastal adaptation, environmental protection, coastal accessibility, and the unique cultural context and histories of our coastline.

“We're also working with our Tākai Here partners Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika to understand their aspirations for the future of our coastal spaces.”

The public can have their say until Thursday 20 June by:

sharing ideas on the Let’s Talk website at wcc.nz/coastalplan

filling out the feedback form at our Wellington City Libraries.

Once a draft plan is developed, further public consultation on the draft plan will follow in 2025.

This public engagement is part of Wellington City Council’s process to prepare a Coastal Reserves Management Plan under section 41 of the Reserves Act 1977.

