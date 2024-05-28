Grow The Workforce - Paid Training Petition Delivery At Parliament Today

Paid Placements Aotearoa is delivering its petition for paid training in healthcare, education, and social work at Parliament today, 28 May at 12.30pm. The petition has gained over 16,000 signatures and will be received by the Honourable Jan Tinetti, Labour’s Spokesperson for Education & Women.

“It’s time to end chronic staff shortages. For sustainable work force growth and accessible services, we must bring back paid training in essential services. This is a solution that benefits us all,” says Campaign Lead, Bex Howells. She will be joined at the petition delivery by speakers from each of the sectors.

NZ Medical Students Association President, Indira Fernando says, "This issue boils down to how much we as a society value our healthcare workers. If the public wants quality, timely healthcare services, we have to invest in paid training so our tauira (students) can afford essentials such as food and rent while they study.”

“Supporting our students financially is such an important way our Government and our country can invest in the social work workforce,” says Sharyn Roberts, President of the Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers. “That investment would eventually mean services for whānau who currently can’t access them because of our workforce shortages. It could literally save lives.”

Workforce development cannot be delayed any longer as it takes years to train these highly skilled professionals. The government must respond to mounting pressure to reinstate paid training to tackle staffing shortfalls.

“Teacher shortages of the 1900’s were successfully solved with teaching bursaries which funded grants and paid student teachers’ fees. In the face of an ongoing teaching crisis, it is essential we learn from our past solutions to save such an essential service as education” says secondary school teacher, Mr Charlie Myer.

“This petition delivery takes us one step closer to our vision for accessible services and thriving communities. Please join us at Parliament grounds to celebrate this moment together. Bring friends, family, flags, and signs. We look forward to seeing you there,” Ms Howells says.

