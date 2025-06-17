Targets Continue To Get Health Back On Track

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

The Government’s focus on restoring performance and accountability in the health system is delivering real outcomes for patients, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“The latest quarterly results show clear progress in putting patients first and delivering access to timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders,” Mr Brown says.

In the latest quarter, from January to March, key improvements include:

Shorter emergency department stays: 74.2 per cent of patients were admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours, up from 70.1 per cent last year.

74.2 per cent of patients were admitted, discharged, or transferred within six hours, up from 70.1 per cent last year. Childhood immunisations: 79.3 per cent of 24-month-olds fully immunised, up from 76.9 per cent last year.

79.3 per cent of 24-month-olds fully immunised, up from 76.9 per cent last year. Faster cancer treatment: 84.6 per cent of patients starting treatment within 31 days, up from 83 per cent last year.

84.6 per cent of patients starting treatment within 31 days, up from 83 per cent last year. Fewer people waiting for elective procedures: The number of patients waiting has dropped by 1,891, between January and March 2025.

“These results reflect meaningful progress for patients across the country. While there is still more work to do to shorten emergency department stays, increase childhood immunisations, and speed up access to cancer treatment, this is a step in the right direction. Restoring performance and accountability takes time, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver improvements.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While the percentage of patients waiting longer than four months for elective procedures and first specialist assessments increased, Health New Zealand continued to deliver increased care for patients.

“In the last quarter alone, more than 48,000 elective procedures and 167,000 first specialist assessments were completed. That’s thousands of New Zealanders getting back to work, returning to everyday life, and regaining their quality of life.

“Waitlists for elective procedures have dropped, meaning fewer people are waiting for care and more patients are being seen. This marks a meaningful step toward a patient-focused health system.

“There is more work to do, which is why we are delivering the Elective Boost. Between February and May, Elective Boost has delivered over 9,500 additional elective procedures, with the majority being for patients who have been waiting longer than four months.

“Progress is also being made on first specialist assessments, with 102 per cent of planned volumes delivered in the year to March 2025. That means more patients being seen.”

Mr Brown says the Government remains committed to building on this momentum, driving further improvements, and making the system more responsive to patients.

“Backed by our record $30 billion investment into health each year, we are prioritising key services, supporting patients, and driving better outcomes.

“After years of decline, our health system is being rebuilt around patients. These improvements mean shorter stays in emergency departments, more children protected through timely immunisations, faster access to cancer treatment, and fewer people waiting for an elective procedure when every day counts.

“By measuring what matters and holding the system accountable, we are putting patients first and supporting our frontline healthcare workers to deliver access to timely, quality healthcare for all New Zealanders,” Mr Brown says.

© Scoop Media

