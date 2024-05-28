Going, Going, Gone To Court

A woman who allegedly stole a vehicle, broke into a home and ran from Police will now face court.

At around 12.12am this morning, Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling through Manurewa.

Counties Manukau Central Relieving Area Prevention Manager, Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, says a Police patrol unit quickly located the vehicle parked in a driveway on Montilla Place.

“Officers have then seen a female running from the address and jumping fences.

“Cordons were set up and the Police Eagle helicopter and dog unit, Delta arrived on the scene quickly to provide assistance in tracking the alleged offender.”

Detective Inspector Adkin says it was then discovered the woman had allegedly broken into a nearby property on Russell Road.

“Police then received a call stating that a woman was attempting to gain access to a property on Montilla Place.

“Officers swiftly took her into custody without further incident,” he says.

“This was a great example of our policing teams working together to hold offenders to account.

“Our staff provided an immediate response and I would like to acknowledge those involved in our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe.”

A 26-year-old woman will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and burglary.

