Serious Concerns For Missing Woman

Ping was last seen on
Stewart Street in Addington, Christchurch, on Saturday 25
May. The 41-year-old woman is visiting New Zealand from
China, has no known relatives in New Zealand and does not
speak English.
Police have serious concerns for her
welfare and want to establish that she is safe.
Anyone
who has seen Ping, or who has information on her
whereabouts, is asked to call Police on 111 immediately and
reference the file number
240525/9699.
