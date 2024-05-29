Serious Concerns For Missing Woman

Have you seen Ping Lyu?

Ping was last seen on Stewart Street in Addington, Christchurch, on Saturday 25 May. The 41-year-old woman is visiting New Zealand from China, has no known relatives in New Zealand and does not speak English.

Police have serious concerns for her welfare and want to establish that she is safe.

Anyone who has seen Ping, or who has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Police on 111 immediately and reference the file number 240525/9699.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

